Donald Trump Showed Up At UFC 244

Donald Trump Became The First UFC President To Sit Cageside

Donald Trump is officially the first president who appeared at the UFC event! Trump is here to witness the “BMF title” bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz which will go down shortly from inside the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Here is President Trump entering MSG for UFC 244. 📽 @jasonrubin91 pic.twitter.com/AVbbFHk6Av — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 3, 2019

There were rumors of his potential presence at UFC 244 earlier. Well, he is here now! The UFC president Dana White accompained Trump. ESPN reporters Ariel Helwani and Brett Okamoto offered two different stories, you can read both in the tweets below.

Trump just turned around to acknowledge the crowd and was met with noticeable cheers and very little boos. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 3, 2019

Random UFC 244 note, nearly the entire backstage tunnel area is shut down, apparently due to President Trump’s presence back there. I’m stuck outside the interview area. More importantly Firas Zahabi is stuck out here and can’t get to Kevin Lee, who is two fights away. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 3, 2019

There was also some commotion outside the arena, where people gathered to support or protest Trump’s presence at the event.

LATEST: We spoke to protestors and supporters of President Trump outside Madison Square Garden prior to tonight’s UFC match that he is attending. @PIX11News #MSG #MadisonSquareGarden #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/xAQxoYdujL — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) November 3, 2019

