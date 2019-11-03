Donald Trump Showed Up At UFC 244

Donald Trump Became The First UFC President To Sit Cageside

Donald Trump is officially the first president who appeared at the UFC event! Trump is here to witness the “BMF title” bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz which will go down shortly from inside the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

There were rumors of his potential presence at UFC 244 earlier. Well, he is here now! The UFC president Dana White accompained Trump. ESPN reporters Ariel Helwani and Brett Okamoto offered two different stories, you can read both in the tweets below.

There was also some commotion outside the arena, where people gathered to support or protest Trump’s presence at the event.

What are your thoughts on Trump’s actions?

