Donald Trump Wants Sports Back ‘Very Soon’ Following Call With Dana White, Commissioners

White Among Sports Heads In Conference Call With Trump

President Donald Trump wants the sporting world to return to action as soon as possible.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to put a halt to life around the world, just about every major sports league has either postponed or canceled their upcoming events. The UFC has also had to do the same with three of their events, though Dana White remains insistent about going ahead with UFC 249 on April 18 and resuming the schedule thereon after.

The UFC head honcho was among many sports league heads who took part in a conference call with Trump on Saturday to discuss the future of sporting events in the United States.

Trump expanded on what was discussed later on in a press conference with the key message being very clear — every sports league wants to get back in action soon.

“I just spoke with the commissioners and leaders of, I would say, virtually all of the sports leagues,” Trump said (via MMA Junkie). “These are all the great leaders of sport. They want to get back. They’ve got to get back. They can’t do this. Their sports weren’t designed for it. The whole concept of our nation wasn’t designed for it. We’re going to have to get back. We want to get back soon – very soon.”

Trump went on to add that he believed the NFL season would start on time in September. Eventually, he hopes all fans are back in arenas by August or September — provided it would be deemed safe by health officials at the time.

“I want fans back in the arenas,” Trump said. “No, I think whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. The fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball, baseball, football, and hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe nice, clean, fresh, beautiful air. “I can’t tell you a date, but I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later. We’re not going to have separation for the rest of our times on the planet. We need it for this period of time. Eventually, people are going to be able to occupy those seats in arenas next to each other like we have for all of my life and all of your life.”

Until then, it looks like White will continue to try and book events behind closed doors.

White was joined in the conference call by the likes of Adam Silver (NBA), Cathy Engelbert (WNBA), Rob Manfred (MLB), Roger Goodell (NFL), Gary Bettman (NHL), Don Garber (MLS), Jay Monahan (PGA Tour), Vince McMahon (WWE) and others.