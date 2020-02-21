Dana White Speaks At Rally In Support Of Donald Trump: “We Gotta Win This Election Again”

Dana White Speaks In Support Of Donald Trump At Rally

Dana White and Donald Trump have been friends for a long time. Now Dana decided to speak at another rally, in support of the Presidential Candidate.

It is not a secret that White and Trump have had a relationship for several years. The U.S. President helped the UFC President with getting MMA off the ground during the dark ages of the sport. Moreover, he gave the UFC somewhere to have shows, allowing them in his doors, before they were even thinking about selling out places like the Marvel Stadium.

Therefore, when Trump was running for President in 2016, it came as little surprise that White spoke at the National Convention on his behalf. Now, as the President seeks his second term, he has had Dana vouch for him yet again. This time, he took the podium at a rally in Colorado, to offer his support.

“What’s up, Colorado. How are you today?” White said. “So, I’m not a very political person, I’ll start there. But let me say this: There’s things that I can tell you about the President of the United States that you don’t hear on TV and you don’t hear from other people. Like he said, I’ve known this man for 20 years. We’ve actually become even closer since he’s become the President of the United States. When somebody becomes the President of the United States, you don’t ever expect to hear from them again, OK? And I understand it. It absolutely makes sense. This guy is so loyal and such a good friend. every time I see him, I saw him today, when I met him on Air Force One, the first thing he said to me is, ‘How is your family.’ “Good man, very loyal and a very good friend,” White continued. “I see a lot of things from Mr. Trump that the public doesn’t see, and the people who surround me every day see how this man treats me as a friend and other people he’s friends with. He’s a fighter, he loves this country. he’s doing great things for this country, and we gotta win this election again, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you.”

Check out the video of the speech: