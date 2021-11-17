Dan Hardy vs Tyron Woodley Boxing Match In The Works For 2022

The last several months have seen former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy has been trying to find a fight for his return to action. Now it seems he will be facing Tyron Woodley in a boxing match next year.

Hardy was forced on the sidelines in 2012, due to an odd heart condition, but has since been cleared to return to action. After failing to secure a fight with the UFC, and following some disagreements over his behavior as a commentary, Dan was released from all of his contracts for the UFC.

Since then he has been calling for a fight in a variety of sports, with his most recent effort being to get a boxing match with Tyron Woodley. According to a report from Ariel Helwani, this is close to happening, with the fight being in the works for a potential Spring 2022 date, in an undisclosed location in the UK (h/t MMA News).

Dan Hardy vs Tyron Woodley Breakdown

There is still a lot of unknown information about this fight, such as the promotion putting it on, the weight class, and the number of rounds. However if Dan Hardy vs Tyson Woodley does happen, it has the makings of an interesting fight.

While Dan has not competed since 2012, he has clearly learned a lot more about combat sports, as evidenced by his interesting breakdowns over the years. On the flip side, while we have seen T-Wood more recently, he has not tasted victory since 2018, with him having lost four straight in the UFC, as well as a boxing match with Jake Paul.

Time will tell if this fight ends up happening, and how it will play out for either man. That being said, it is just going to be exciting to see the return of Dan Hardy, against Tyron Woodley or anybody else.