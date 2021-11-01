Dan Hardy Urges Tyron Woodley To ‘Sign The Contract’ For Boxing Match

Dan Hardy claims Tyron Woodley has a contract for a boxing match with him.

Hardy hasn’t been shy in his opinion of Woodley’s fighting style. “The Outlaw” has publicly blasted “The Chosen One” for his lack of activity during fights. The two got into a heated argument on social media over Hardy criticizing Woodley for his performance against Jake Paul, a fight Woodley lost via split decision.

Dan Hardy Says It’s Up To Tyron Woodley To Make Fight Happen

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hardy said things are in motion to make a boxing fight with Woodley a reality. “The Outlaw” says it’s up to Woodley to put pen to paper.

“Yeah, Tyron Woodley in boxing. I am speaking to the promoter later today and I’m hoping that he’s been in touch and he’s signed the contract. Cause I know he’s got a contract and I know he’s agreed terms. I know he’s agreed the date, and the money, and the rounds, and everything. All he needs to do is sign it and then we can get started. All my medicals are done now so he literally has no excuse.”

Dan Hardy went on to say he isn’t exactly sold on Woodley following through with his end of the bargain.

“I’m confident that I’ll fight, I’m not confident that Tyron Woodley would sign a contract to fight me though, which is exactly my point really. My point was not to get a fight out of him and he’s always been a bit sensitive. I criticized him once in the past when he was defending his UFC title and I wouldn’t want to be a champion who has the last 15 minutes of my fights booed because I’m rubbing my back foot up against the fence. It just bores me and as a fan, I want to love the sport and he made me annoyed at times when he was fighting cause I didn’t feel like he wanted to be in there. And then he did that same thing against Jake Paul. He’s always been sensitive to what I’ve said about him for whatever reason.”

Hardy didn’t reveal the promoter he’s been in talks with for the fight. He did say, however, that the reason he won’t be having an MMA bout with Woodley is simply that the boxing match is what was offered.