(Video) Paulo Costa ERASES Logan Paul, Knocks Him Out During Sparring

Paulo Costa Knocks Out Logan Paul

Often times the MMA community wonders to themselves; ‘I wonder how that fighter got his/her nickname?’ For UFC Middleweight title contender Paulo Costa, fans will never have to wonder again. Costa goes by the nickname “The Eraser” for his powerful strikes that leave his opponents flattened. His nickname was on display as footage recently surfaced of Costa knocking out viral social media star Logan Paul.

For those who aren’t aware, Paul is not just a Youtuber. He’s a Youtuber who has also outwitted enough of his supporters into spending their hard-earned money to watch him perform in a professional boxing ring. Although the events are successful and count on his professional record, Paul is far from a trained boxer, although his resume says otherwise.

Costa, on the other hand, is one of the UFC’s hardest-hitting fighters on the entire roster. He’s also a genetic freak. 4 out of 5 of Paulo’s fights during his UFC tenure so far have resulted in TKO victories by way of punches. Simply put, Costa does a lot of erasing.

Footage of Costa Knocking Out Logan Paul

So, it made little sense why Costa and Logan Paul were in a ring together, to begin with. Nonetheless, the footage via social media shows Paulo load up and hit Logan with a devastating right that sent him to straight to bed.

In the video, Logan Paul made his way to the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. During his time there, he did some light sparring with Costa. They circled around the orange canvas as Costa put his hands down and let Paul hit him. Then, Costa threw an overhand right that knocked out Paul and sent him to the canvas.

Mutual Benefits

After he woke up. more footage played of the two grappling with each other. And afterward, both Costa and a trainer told Paul that he would become a professional mixed martial artist in the near future.

Honestly, the video is probably a huge publicity stunt. After all, it generates the views that Paul is always looking for, while simultaneously giving Costa a boost in exposure.

Hopefully, the knock out from Costa was worth it.