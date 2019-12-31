Paulo Costa Faced More USADA Tests Than Any Other Fighter In 2019

‘Borrachinha’ faced 14 anti-doping tests in 2019

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa faced the most USADA test of any fighter in 2019. According to Yahoo Esportes, Costa faced 14 separate tests from the anti-doping agency. This stat was only matched by women’s strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha who also faced 14 USADA tests. Both Costa and Gadelha faced more than a test a month, both passed each and every one.

The 28-year-old Brazilian took to social media to react to the news, on Instagram he posted the article alongside the message.

“Most tested athlete of the year. Soon I’ll open all my workouts and feeding plan completely to transform your body and performance. Stay tuned.”

‘Borrachinha’ has only fought once this year but has enjoyed a good year. He picked up a win over top contender Yoel Romero. The pair went to war for three rounds, earning fight of the night honors. Costa got the decision and would have been next in line for a title shot. Unfortunately, he suffered a bicep injury which required surgery. He’ll face up to eight months out of the octagon. Dana White has now revealed Romero will likely get the call for Israel Adesanya’s first title defence. Let’s hope Costa can heal up quick and we’ll get to see him get his title shot in 2020.