Jake Paul: “I Swear To God, I’ll Beat The F*** Out Of Daniel Cormier.”

Jake Paul has called out former UFC champion, Daniel Cormier, for his comments made before and after the Triller PPV event last weekend.

Speaking on his older brother’s podcast, titled the Impaulsive Podcast, Jake discussed how ‘DC’ was an outspoken advocate for Ben Askren in the buildup to their fight. However, once the fight was over and Paul was left with his hand raised, Jake believes that Cormier made a complete 180 in his loyalty.

He stated the following:

“So many fake motherf*****s in this generation. Daniel Cormier, (mimicking) ‘That’s my boy Ben, he’s gonna beat Jake, he pushed him in the face so he’s gonna win now, chirp, chirp, chirp.’ I knock him out and he’s on Twitter, ‘Ben, are you serious, bro, you went down like that? Ben are you kidding me? Ben, I can’t believe you did that to the MMA community.’ Shut the f*** up b****. I’ll beat the f*** out of your fat ass too, just like Stipe did. Cleveland s***. I swear to God, I’ll beat the f*** out of Daniel Cormier.”

Jake did state that he respects Cormier. However, it is how vocal a supporter he was of Askren, until ‘Funky’ lost, that has really turned Paul against him. He said that:

“I respect him, I think he’s great, he had an amazing career. I’m appreciative of what he’s done for the MMA community. But don’t switch up on your boy like that! It shows your true character. And by the way, I will fight him. Let’s run the pay-per-view.”

Jake Paul is rapidly becoming one of the biggest PPV draws in all of Boxing. Initial reports suggest the Paul vs Askren event sold over one million PPV buys. Thus it stands to reason that Paul’s fight purse would be significant. He had the following to say:

“They paid me good for this one, but the price goes up,” Paul said. “By the way, I’m not greedy. I’m patient with this game. I get paid good as f*** but I want to prove to my business partners that I do the numbers. I’m here for a long time. This isn’t just some jerk off event where we’re one and done. But on the next one, we’re going crazier than we did before.”