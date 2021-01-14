Conor McGregor: Fighting Nate Diaz For Lightweight Title ‘Would Be Something Special’

The return of Conor McGregor is nearly upon us, but we have not heard much from Conor himself. Now he speaks ahead of the fight, previewing his matchup with Dustin Poirier, and addressing Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement.

McGregor will be facing Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Although this is a rematch of a fight from several years ago, that Conor won easily, it is expected that this might be one of his toughest fights to date, and a completely different fight.

Fans have been wondering about the Irishman’s mindset leading into the contest. However Dana White has been assuring fans that Conor is as motivated and focused as ever before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Remembering The First Fight

As previously stated, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fought back in 2014. At the time, they were each young in their careers and still fighting at featherweight.

There was a lot of attention on this first fight, as it was early in Conor’s rise. Speaking in an interview before the rematch, Conor reflected on the first fight, and what things were like more than six years ago.

“I remember it all very well. Dustin, number five ranked in the division, one of the top fighters. He always was, he’s always there or thereabouts. He rose up to be a champion,” McGregor said. “He’s a phenomenal fighter and I’m very excited to get in and compete with him again. From back then, I was just doing my thing, rolling in, enjoying the experience. “It was my first time fighting in Las Vegas. We did a press conference in the MGM Grand out in the open, so I was just taking it all in. “I had a blue pinstriped suit that I loved, that I wore, and I had my grandfather’s shoes that I polished on the way over, on the plane.” “I remember it very well,” McGregor continued. “I know he got a little bit riled up with the fans and this type of thing. He’s a lot more mature now. “I’m excited to get in and compete. I have respect for Dustin, I did then. There’s elements of gamesmanship and these types of things. It’s the fight business at the end of the day. “He has his skills that he brings to the table, I have mine and let’s bring it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Conor McGregor Is Ready For War With Dustin Poirier

This will be the first fight for Conor McGregor in about a year, with his last bout being the Donald Cerrone win. However this only his second fight in a little more than two years.

Conor admits that he prefers to stay more active than this, but he is excited to return against Dustin. While he is not overlooking the task at hand, the Irishman says he is prepared for all comers moving forward.

“There’s a lot of options,” McGregor said. “We’re not looking past Dustin, we’re not looking past anyone. But we are certainly looking through him, and that’s where I will go with my punching. “We’ll see what happens after, but we’re ready for this year in a big way.”

Of course, before he gets to any other opponents, McGregor first has to beat Dustin Poirier. Conor feels that Dustin has matured as a man and a fighter, and that he is excited to have this fight again.

“It’s going to be a good bout. Similar with Donald (Cerrone), there will be blood spilled but it will not be bad blood,” McGregor said.

Conor previously said that he expects to knock Dustin out in 60 seconds, while Poirier wants to make this an all-out war. When asked who’s prediction of the outcome is correct, Conor’s answer was what you would expect.

“The man who always gets it right, Mystic Mac,” McGregor said. “He was born on the night of the first Poirier fight. “However, Dustin is a tough competitor, and I would love that also, to be honest. I would love a war, I would love to be in the mix with it. I am certainly ready for that, so let’s see. “I will have landed devastating blows within that first 60 seconds. If Dustin can withstand and stay in there, more power to him and let’s get it on. Let’s put the gloves up, and let’s go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Conor McGregor On Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Retirement

The most heated retirement in MMA is, without a doubt, the one between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Last year, the lightweight champion announced his retirement from the sport.

At the time, Conor was respectful towards Khabib. However that somewhat faded when he was asked about it during this interview.

“It is what it is. How you could walk away at this stage is baffling to me, but each to their own,” McGregor said. “There’s so many amazing fights out there. Even the carry-on around the Tony situation. I don’t care about nothing. You’re scheduled to fight a man, no matter what the fight must take place. “You can’t scurry away from bouts. It’s been the hallmark of his approach. I was not surprised to see him walk away, or scurry away I should say. It is what it is, we carry on.”

With Khabib’s apparent retirement, fans have called for this bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier should be for the title. However Dana is not letting that be the case, as he is still trying to get Khabib to fight again.

When asked if he felt this fight should be the title, Conor was direct in his answer that it should be the case. However he does understand why this is not happening.

“I feel it should be. I don’t think Dana’s going to be bouncing in to give me a belt straightaway… but I understand that,” McGregor said. “What are the belts? I’m here to compete, and get some good competition in. The belts will come. I think maybe the next bout’s fair. “I would have liken to see it this fight, but there were circumstance surrounding the man scurrying away, to a certain extent. They’ve given him a bit of time, and we’ll see what happens. It’s no odds to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Fighting Nate Diaz For The Title

With this fight not being for the title, Conor McGregor is thinking about who he could fight for the title. While the winner of the UFC 257 co-main event between Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker is enticing, he has someone else in mind.

“I heard Dana talking in the MacLife interview, was Nate Diaz coming back down to lightweight. I love that. I’d love to compete against Diaz,” McGregor said. “We will compete again. If it happens at lightweight for the title, that would be something special also. There’s many great options that are in the works, and we’ll see what happens. I’m ready.”

When Dana White announced that Nate Diaz was returning at lightweight, he said it would be against a great opponent, but not Tony Ferguson. When asked who he thought Nate should fight first, Conor had a somewhat surprising answer.

“I think if he’s going to come down to 155, he should come down for me to be honest with you,” McGregor said. “Nate’s a warrior, Nate’s a go-er, Nate shows up, steps up, and fights… It’s not necessary I don’t feel, to have him fight a 155-er, against another contender. “I think it should be me and Nate. If he’s going do 155, we could possibly do that for the belt. If not, I’ll probably just fight at 170lb again.”

Before Conor McGregor fights Nate Diaz or anybody else for the title, he must first get by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. It will be interesting to see how he does in this return to action.