Conor McGregor Predicts A Knockout Over Dustin Poirier ‘Inside 60 Seconds’

One of the most fun things about a Conor McGregor fight, is seeing what Mystic Mac has to say about how a fight will go. Now he has given his prediction for UFC 257, and he is not expecting it to be a long fight.

UFC 257 fight week is almost upon us, and fans are buzzing to see McGregor back in the Octagon. This fight with Dustin Poirier appears to be an excellent matchup on paper, with both men being in tremendous shape.

Although this is a rematch from their first fight in 2014, the expectation is that this rematch will go very differently. Both men have gone completely different paths since their first fight, and now they have made it back to each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Conor McGregor Predicts A 60 Second Finish

As is customary for a Conor McGregor fight, Mystic Mac had to give a prediction for how he thinks this fight will go. Obviously there have been no big press conferences ahead of UFC 257, which is usually where he gives the predictions.

Instead, Conor decided to give his prediction in the UFC Countdown show, which is still yet to be released. However a clip was released on social media, in which we can see Conor saying that it will take less than a minute to finish Dustin Poirier.

“I like Dustin, he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds,” McGregor said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC Europe (@ufceurope)

McGregor is not one to shy away from making bold predictions, and this did not change here. It will be interesting to see if it comes to pass, especially since that would mean finishing Dustin in almost half the time of their first meeting.

How do you see the UFC 257 rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor going down?