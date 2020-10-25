Many top fighters, including Former UFC Champion Conor Mcgregor, Former Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and legendary Georges St-Pierre, all watched Khabib Nurmagomedov fights Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, which went down from Abu Dhabi.

All these stars were in awe when Khabib sleeps Justin Gaethje via second-round submission and suddenly announces retirement from Mixed Martial Arts.

Gaethje enters in today’s bout against Khabib with a four-fight win streak, meanwhile, Khabib returns to Octagon for the first time after losing his father Abdulmanap due to Covid related complications earlier this year.

Many pros react to Khabib’s submission win and retirement, but the one that catches everyone’s attention was Conor Mcgregor as they both share the biggest rivalries in MMA history. Mcgregor who has been lobbying for a rematch for last two year, didn’t waste any time and offer a message to Khabib.

“Good performance Khabib Nurmagomedov. I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Yours sincerely, The McGregors.”

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

Jon Jones also congratulates Khabib but refute khabib’s push for GOAT status after UFC 254.

I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career. I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today. May God continue to bless him on his journey.

I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career. I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today. May God continue to bless him on his journey. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. Enjoy Champ

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1320107090375966720

15 world titles, numbers don’t lie.

15 world titles, numbers don’t lie. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Definitely a powerful moment, but my logic is definitely not clouded.

Definitely a powerful moment, but my logic is definitely not clouded. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Earlier this year, Jon Jones forfeit his 205-pound title in a long-awaited move up to the heavyweight division.

Former UFC Champion Georges St-Pierre also reacts to Khabib’s win and retirement in a talk with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Hey it was a masterful performance as close as you get of a perfect fight. Agian very very tough threat in Justin Gaethje. Alot of people including myself was thinking and it may be Justin Gaethje is the answer to Khabib. May be Justin Gaethje will be the perfect nemesis to Khabib because of his pedigree in wrestling and in striking. However Khabib did the, i would not say i think about Khabib is undefeated you know he is so good but no body i guess nobody think that Khabib will do that performance and it seems so easy for him and it was just amazing. said by Georges St-Pierre Khabib beat Justin everywhere he threat him standing he threat him with wrestling on the ground and you know even at the end of the first-round Justin was in a bad, bad, bad position you know. Justin look like he was overwhelm, look like he was like panicking like he didnt know what to do like threat was coming from under from over from everywhere like it was a masterful performance. It was beautiful and that’s one of the qualities of champions. When something doesnt work they switch immediately and if doesnt work again they switch so we saw that khabib went for kata kata that it didnt work, then he went for jojo kata it didn’t work then he went for triangle choke. It was a beautiful display of his skill it was amazing. Khabib is invincible, he is undefeated, it was a perfect career. There is nothing we can say bad about him, its perfect career like 29-0 and retire on top with the best performance of his career. I mean what you want more it was incredible it was a perfect fight and perfect career.