Dana White Working On A Lightweight Bout For Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz could be back in action soon and it could even be at 155 pounds.

Diaz hasn’t competed since suffering a controversial third-round TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in their BMF title fight at UFC 244 back in November 2019.

There were initially talks of a rematch with Masvidal along with a trilogy with Conor McGregor. Most recently, some have called for a fight with Tony Ferguson, especially with both fighters coming off losses.

While Ferguson isn’t the plan for now, White is working on something else for Diaz at lightweight.

“We’re working on a Nate Diaz fight right now and it’s not Tony,” White told The Mac Life when asked if he could put together Diaz vs. Ferguson. “But if we get it done, I think you’re going to like it. … Lightweight, 155, yes.”

A Win Would Put Diaz In Position For McGregor Trilogy

If confirmed, it would be Diaz’s first fight at lightweight since his win over Michael Johnson in December 2015.

And given that it’s at lightweight, should Diaz win this fight along with McGregor winning his fight with Dustin Poirier, could we maybe see the trilogy?

White wants to take things step by step, but didn’t rule it out.

“I don’t know, let’s see if we can get this fight done,” he said. “But yeah, it would put him in a really good position if he won the fight. And the guy who he could potentially be fighting? I think it’s a great fight for him too.”

If you want to narrow the options down to who this potential opponent could be, White revealed that it’s not another welterweight going down to lightweight.

That rules out Donald Cerrone, then.