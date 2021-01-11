Dana White: ‘The Real Conor McGregor’s Here’ Ahead Of UFC 257

We have seen Conor McGregor fight at various levels of motivation over the years. However ahead of UFC 257, Dana White is assuring fans that this version of McGregor is the ultra focused one.

White knows as well as anyone, what it looks like to see a motivated Conor McGregor. In fact, the last time he fought, that was what we got. He was dialed in and focused before he obliterated Donald Cerrone is less than a minute.

On the flip side, we are also familiar with the less than focused version of the Irishman. Say what you will about whether or not it would have mattered, but it is impossible to deny that McGregor’s head was not in it for the Khabib Nurmagomedov bout.

Dana White Promises The Real Conor McGregor

The questions remains, as to which Conor McGregor we will be seeing, come UFC 257. Dana White seems to think that we will be getting that motivated version of the Irishman this time around.

Speaking in a recent interview, the UFC bossman explained that by going off of the conversations he has had with Conor, and the photos of him looking jacked on social media, he can tell that McGregor’s head is in the game for this rematch.

“He is one of the best, and this is a real fight, and he took this fight seriously,” White said. “There is nothing more excited or more fun than a motivated Conor McGregor, when his head is in the right place. You can tell when he is, and you can tell when he isn’t, and you can tell right now that he’s in.” “I’ve seen the social media, but my conversations with Conor…I know when the real Conor is here, and the other Conor’s here. Believe me when I tell you, the real Conor’s here.”

White goes on to explain that the way Conor is acting right now, he does not care who is across from him in the Octagon. Something could happen with Dustin Poirier, and he would not be bothered by any replacements.

“He’s hitting me up and asking me questions about the layout of the arena, the walk-in, all these type of things that he’s interested in knowing about right now. He’s all in on this thing,” White explained. “If you are Conor McGregor fan, and you love everything about Conor McGregor fights, don’t miss this one. This is the one.”

Meeting With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Conor McGregor fight if the topic of Khabib Nurmagomedov came up. Dana White recently revealed that he was planning to meet with the lightweight champ soon, to try one more time at getting him to fight again.

The UFC President made it clear that he has no idea how this meeting will go, given how adamant Khabib seems about not fighting again. However he thinks that Khabib should fight again, and would like it to be against McGregor.

“I think he should fight again, and I’m going to press him as hard as I can for one more,” White explained. “Our first face-to-face real sit-down, that isn’t on a phone, will be on Fight Island. We’ll be face-to-face and I will have an answer for you guys that night.”

Dana White made it clear that no matter the result of his meeting with Khabib, UFC 257’s main event will not be for the title. That being said, it will be interesting to see if he can entice the champ to fight again.