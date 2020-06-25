The beef between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is as real and personal as it gets. Unfortunately it seems that the Irishman has reignited the tensions, with some personal comments about Khabib’s dad.

There seems to be no line that McGregor and Khabib are afraid to cross, when it comes to talking smack about each other. Their beef has gotten ugly and personal, to the point that it has even spilled out of the Octagon. It is easily one of the most aggressive rivalries in the sport, and certainly the ugliest, even after Nurmagomedov beat Conor at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor Makes Things Ugly Again

Over the last several weeks, Khabib’s father, Abdulmnap Nurmagomedov has been in the hospital, in varying degrees of intensive care. He contracted COVID-19, which left him in a coma and in critical condition, although he has since shown improvement. However Conor McGregor apparently does not think that Abdulmnap is actually sick. When one of Khabib’s cousins made an oddly timed remark about the coronavirus in a post directed at Conor, the Notorious one responded by accusing Khabib of faking his father’s condition to avoid fighting.

“I figured it was all just a cover up about Abdulmnap,” McGregor said. “A cover up to hide the lack of activity and the pulling out of fights and running away. Good luck but remember – Allah sees all!”

Conor McGregor has claimed Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father’s battle with COVID-19 was a “coverup” to hide his “lack of activity” and “pulling out of fights.” I’m lost for words. I truly am. What’s your thoughts on this latest jibe in the pair’s never-ending feud? #UFC pic.twitter.com/BrDHrqZtaV — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 24, 2020

It should be noted that the post that McGregor is responding to, which has now been deleted, had a caption that roughly translates to “This is like the coronavirus and you can’t breathe.” This seems like an oddly insensitive thing for Khabib’s cousin, as well as his manager Ali Abdelaziz who is seen in the comments of the screenshot, to laugh and joke about, while Khabib’s father is sick. Regardless it was still very aggressive for Conor to make those kinds of accusations in response.

