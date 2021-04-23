Conor McGregor Impersonator Arrested For Selling Drugs

The price of being one of the most famous athletes in the world, is that there will be some who try to impersonate you. Conor McGregor was almost framed as a drug dealer recently, when one of his impersonators was caught by police.

McGregor has had his own run-ins with law enforcement in the past, on numerous occasions in fact. However none of these charges were related to drugs, with him facing charges of assault and other similar crimes instead.

In fact, nothing major has come from any of his more serious accusations, with most cases being dropped or settled outside of court. He has even purchased the same pub where he was caught on camera assaulting a man.

Conor McGregor Impersonator Busted

Conor McGregor may have almost gotten caught up on the wrong side of the law recently, as someone impersonating him was arrested. According to the Surrey Police Facebook page, 34-year old Mark Nye was apprehended in February after trying to discard class A drugs.

Apparently Nye was telling people his name was Conor, while carrying around business cards that say “McGregor Enterprise.” He pled guilty to passion with intent, and a few other driving related charges, being sentenced to 2 years and 9 months behind bars.

“A drug dealer who tried to impersonate a famous MMA fighter has been sentenced to 2 years and 9 months behind bars. Mark Nye, 34, of Yeoman Drive in #Stanwell pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs; driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. Mark was stopped by officers in Stanwell on 11 February and was detained after trying to discard class A drugs and the two mobile phones he had on him. Mark gave officers false details upon being stopped, telling officers his name was ‘Connor’. Mark also had several hundred business cards which he used to front his drug dealing with the name ‘Mcgregor Enterprise’ written on the front and ‘Best drops in Surrey’ on the back. Officers analysed Mark’s phones and found hundreds of messages in relation to his drug dealing activity. Mark was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on 9 April. Investigating officer PC Mcgill said: “A search of the address Mark was staying at revealed a large amount of boric acid, a cutting agent which is used by dealers to cut drugs and can have serious health implications for users themselves. ‘Officers also found a large cleaver readily accessible by his bed. ‘Thanks to the work of our proactive drugs teams, we have taken yet another dealer off our streets and prevented Mark from causing further harm to the victims of his crimes.'”

A drug dealer who tried to impersonate a famous MMA fighter has been sentenced to 2 years and 9 months behind… Posted by Surrey Police on Friday, April 23, 2021

All things considered, this man does have a fairly decent resemblance to Conor McGregor, if Conor was about ten years older and a little more washed out. You can’t help but wonder how many people he fooled before getting nicked.