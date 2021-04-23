Conor McGregor Purchases Pub Where He Assaulted Old Man

It has been about two years since Conor McGregor was caught on camera assaulting a man inside of a pub. Now he has returned to the scene of the crime to purchase this establishment.

Back in April of 2019, McGregor was at the Marble Arch pub in Dublin, Ireland. He was reportedly there enjoying his night and buying everyone in the bar rounds of his Proper No. 12 Whiskey.

However when one man refused the offer, apparently insulting the beverage, Conor was caught on camera throwing hands at the older gentleman. This resulted in him being fined after pleading guilty to the situation.

Conor McGregor Buys Marble Arch Pub

Now it seems that two years later, Conor McGregor has returned to the scene of the crime. However it was not to commit any more assaults on patrons, as this time the end result is much different.

According to reports, the former UFC champ-champ has decided to purchase the Marble Arch pub. He reportedly has paid between £1.5 million and £2 million for this pub, which is his second purchase in the area.

This news comes shortly after it was reported that McGregor was bought out of his shares in the Proper No. 12 Whiskey brand. So it seems that while he is no longer directly involved in the whiskey industry, he is making moves with other forms of investments.

Conor McGregor apologises for punching a 50-year-old man in a Dublin pub. pic.twitter.com/nK1S83K4NN — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 23, 2019

As for his other money making ventures, Conor will be looking to get back into the Octagon at UFC 264, on July 10th. He will be facing Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight, after dropping their rematch in January by way of devastating knockout.

By all accounts it seems that Conor McGregor has been doing his best to right the wrongs of his past and continue to grow as a person. That said, purchasing the pub that you assaulted a man in is still a bit of a crazy flex.