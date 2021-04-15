Conor McGregor Sexual Assault Investigation Closed In Corsica

While in France last September, Conor McGregor was picked up by law enforcement in connection to sexual assault allegations. Now it seems that this investigation is officially behind him.

Late last year, reports emerged of yet another situation between McGregor and the law. During a stay in Corsica, France, the Irishman was questioned by police and then later taken into custody for a brief period of time.

This came as a result of allegations placed against him of indecent exposure, and sexual assault and exhibition, with a witness claiming he exposed himself to a young lady without consent. While this was not his first time being accused of similar types of crimes, he and his team vigorously denied these allegations, saying that he committed no wrongdoing.

Police Close Investigation On Conor McGregor

It would appear that these allegations against Conor McGregor are officially behind him. Ahead of his recently booked trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, reports have emerged saying that law enforcement has closed the case against the former champ-champ.

According to the reports, the case was dropped following a lack of evidence supporting the claims of the allegations. The police report states that the investigation was unable to uncover facts that back up the claims of the defendant, information which was further backed up by a statement from Conor’s representative.

“The examination of the present proceedings does not justify any criminal prosecution since: — The facts or the circumstances of the facts of the proceedings could not have been clearly established by the investigations. — The pieces of evidence are therefore not sufficient for the offense to be constituted and for criminal prosecution to be engaged.” “They [French authorities] did a criminal investigation. They collected DNA and the DNA evidence confirmed McGregor’s account,” said Karen Kessler.

It goes without saying that these repeated allegations did not bode well for Conor McGregor. With that in mind, it is always that case that anybody is innocent until proven guilty, no matter the crime.

With him denying the allegations from the start, and the police investigation coming back the way that it did, there is no choice but to say that by all counts, Conor did not do what he was accused of.