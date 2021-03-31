Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz Trade Shots Over Proposed ‘McGregor Belt’

Conor McGregor may have one rubber match on his hands, with his trilogy against Dustin Poirier. However he and Nate Diaz reminded us recently that there is still a ever present beef between the two of them.

For intents and purposes, the UFC’s plans for the lightweight division were spoiled when McGregor was defeated by Dustin Poirier in their rematch at UFC 257. The promotion was clearly hoping to set the Irishman up for a title shot, and potentially use him to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight again.

In the end though, he was TKO’d in the second round, after suffering a barrage of leg kicks that set up the brutal punches to finish the job. This has now resulted in a third fight between the pair, being targeted for a card this July.

Conor McGregor Calls For A ‘McGregor Belt’

Now it seems that since Conor McGregor is not fighting for the lightweight title, he wants to see another title on the line for his third fight with Dustin Poirier. He wants to see a title created in his namesake.

Posting to Twitter, he shared a clip of him mentioning the idea during a press conference with Nate Diaz, saying that now may be the time to put it in action. He even floated around some ideas for the design of said belt.

“I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare,” McGregor wrote. “Or yellow gold and emeralds possibly. Might be nice also. I’m open to design suggestions. Let’s link up”

Responding to this, someone brought up the irony of the fact that the UFC essentially made a belt for Nate Diaz, before doing so for McGregor, referencing the BMF title. He dispelled the idea of Nate being the BMF, bringing up the fact that he went from featherweight to welterweight on short notice for their fight.

“n’t that crazy! Who’s the real bad motherf—ker anyway ? Went up two weight divisions on a weeks notice to fight him for that fight. No hesitation. Straight onto my jet. In thru the side door. Surprise, surprise”

Nate Diaz Fires Back

It seems that Nate Diaz is not a fan of this idea from Conor McGregor. He responded with his own Twitter post, admonishing Conor by remembering that he also went up in weight on even shorter notice, while reminding McGregor of what happened when he did the short notice jump.

“Who went up two weight classes in half a day notice no hesitation and not promotion about it just did it cause I ain’t no bitch how’s that Conor fuck u Whatever u think u did already been done by a real G Try not to get finished agaaaain”

In response, McGregor fired back in the comments to question the strength of schedule for this fight that Diaz is bringing up. He also looked back on what happened when they fought the second time.

“What in the Facebook prelims is this s—t ? Who the f—k is Rory Mark ham ? 177? 😂 😂 😂” “And don’t worry on my next fight bro. You and your face know what I’m like when I go again with it.”

Again, Diaz responded by reminding McGregor what happened in the rematch with Dustin Poirier. He also claimed that Poirier is scared of him, while also continuing the sentiments that he slapped Khabib.

Man, this was a whirlwind of an exchange between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. While both men have fights set up, perhaps a trilogy is on the horizon.