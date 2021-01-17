Dana White Believes Conor McGregor “Deserves” Khabib Rematch if he Beats Dustin Poirier “In Spectacular Fashion”

UFC President Dana White is trying everything in his power to propel Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC return. However, a host of variables outside of Dana’s control could decide if Khabib chooses to return to fighting or not. According to Dana, if Conor is able to convincingly demolish Dustin Poirier, there’s a chance that he will get a rematch with Khabib.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov officially retired? Although he laid down the gloves inside the octagon after UFC 254, speculation continues to revolve around the Russian fighter. Additionally, it’s worth noting that Khabib is still in the USADA testing pool and was recently tested after his last fight. However, Dana continues to throw hints at fans that Khabib is closer to returning than everyone imagines.

Dana on Khabib vs Conor Rematch

During the UFC on ABC 1 post-fight interview, Dana fielded questions from the media. One of the questions featured was Khabib’s interest in facing Conor McGregor for a second time. In specific, what it would mean for Nurmagomedov’s 30th opponent to be McGregor once again.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” said Dana. “He knows what he is going to be looking for. Listen, Conor said he is going to blow everybody’s mind on Saturday. So if that’s true and he does that in spectacular fashion… we all know Poirier is not the same guy that Conor faced the first time. Conor McGregor versus Khabib in a rematch is a massive fight. If Conor wins in spectacular fashion, it would be hard to say that he doesn’t deserve a shot,” finished White.

Following the Plan

Previously, the Nurmagomedov camp juggled with the idea of having a Conor McGregor rematch. First, Khabib’s father Abdulmanap made it clear that Khabib wouldn’t face McGregor again. But, later he changed his mind and said that the rematch should take place in Moscow if it were to happen.

Khabib’s father has always had a huge impact on his decision making. Continuing to fight lies in the hand of Khabib’s mother. Abdulmanap always said that his son would retire with a record of 30-0. If Conor beats Poirier, he’ll be able to fulfill the wish.