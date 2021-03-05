Dana White Unveils Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor Trilogy Targeted for Summer

Both Conor Mcgregor and Dustin Poirier maintain a win over each other, making a trilogy fight sound tempting for both men. Furthermore, according to UFC President Dana White, it appears like the UFC is going in the direction of booking the Poirier vs McGregor trilogy fight.

McGregor was successful in overcoming Poirier during his 4th UFC fight spanning all the way to 2014. Throughout the fight, Conor was able to intercept Dustin with punches and TKO him in the first round.

Poirier Finishes Conor via TKO

7 years later, Poirier would get his retribution on McGregor. Conor looked sharp in the opening round of their main event fight. His jab was accurate in placement. Trademark shoulder strikes from McGregor were thrown, giving fans a reminder of how he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

However, Poirier, AKA “The Diamond” applied the pressure needed to create controlled chaos inside of the octagon. Relentless pressure, cracking leg kicks, and fluid boxing all contributed to a TKO victory.

Dana Speaks on Trilogy Fight

With such a monumental win, comes a host of new opportunities for the diamond. But, it looks like the UFC is ready to put a trilogy fight on display this upcoming summer. Speaking to the media, Dana gave an update on the status of Conor and when the fight could happen.

“Conor’s ready to roll,” White said on the Jim Rome Show. “Conor wants to fight again. He wants the rematch with Dustin Poirier, and he wants it as soon as possible. We’re working on it. Hopefully this summer.”

As many of us know that Mcgregor has been living a lavish life style and his heart isn’t much into the sport. However Dana White says a loss put him in a good place. As both Poirer and Mcgregor holds a win over eachother.

“I think the loss put him back into a really good place. It’s the classic ‘Rocky III.’ You’re pulling up to the fight in yachts and covered in Versace and you got all the money in the world, it’s hard to stay hungry.”

McGregor’s Return

Ariel Helwani previously mentioned that McGregor is planning on his return to the octagon in May, seemingly chomping at the bit to get the rematch. While many media members and fighters made excuses for Conor’s UFC 257 loss, it’ll be interesting to see his approach in the trilogy.

Guys I’m gonna cheque the leg kick — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 3, 2021

I'm not throwing kicks, just headbutts next time out https://t.co/VkOkaYAhFj — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 3, 2021

After all, Conor stated that the “nice guy” persona is over. This time around, expect the return of the Mystic Mac personality to alter the hype surrounding a trilogy.