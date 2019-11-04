Conor Mcgregor Asks For 3 Piece With Soda Following UFC 224

Former UFC Champion Request Three Piece And Soda After UFC 244 PPV Event

It looks like former UFC champion Conor Mcgregor called out Jorge Masvidal following winning the BMF title at UFC 224 last night.

Masvidal emerged victorious when his fight with Nate Diaz ended in a doctor stoppage. ‘Gamebred’ get the better of Nate Diaz from early on, dropped Stockton Slugger on multiple occasions, and slices up Diaz’s eye. However in-between frame three and fourth cage-side doctor decided to stop the fight.

Following the conclusion of the BMF title fight, Conor Mcgregor reacted to last night’s headliner bout:

“Excellent job Greg. Robbed of a classic there we were. Cutmen in the corner must be more assertive when a fighter must stay still. Between rounds 1 and 2 a crucial moment of repair was missed due to movement. Either way, solid fighting and onto the next… Me.”

Mcgregor didn’t stop here as he took to social media earlier today and request for three-piece and soda.

“Hey @burgerking, could I get ao 3 piece with a soda and a side of chick box splease? Loads of salt and vinegar. Thanks,” McGregor tweeted.

To remind you that Mcgregor is hinting at Jorge Masvidal, who’s famous for three-piece and soda following his backstage altercation with Leon Edwards.

Mcgregor has been throwing a lot of hints as of lately for Octagon return as early as next year Jan 18th and wants to fight the winner of Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal. Former champ last fought at UFC 229, where he suffered a defeat from the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That’s not the first time Mcgregor called out Masvidal. Even UFC head honcho Dana White said previously that ‘Gamebred’ is too big for Irishman.

After last nights bout Masvidal said at the post-fight presser that ‘f–king midget’ McGregor doesn’t really want to fight him.

Being said that Masvidal is the fighter of a year as few months back, he knocked out Darren Till, then in July, he scored a five-second KO win over Ben Askren and now Nate Diaz.

