When news broke that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had tragically passed away, the MMA community was in shock. Now messages of support and mourning are flooding in from fighters, coaches, and managers alike, all of whom were touched in some way by the life of this man.

Abdulmanap is primarily known in MMA circuits for helping elevate Khabib Nurmagomedov to lightweight championship gold, while staying undefeated. However his impact was felt throughout Dagestan, and other parts of Russia, as he played a big part in the lives of many. That is why it came as such a shock when it was revealed that he lost his life after battling with COVID-19 for several weeks.

MMA Community Mourns The Death Of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

Following this tragic news, the entire mixed martial arts community is feeling the impact of the death of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Several fighters, and other members of the sport have reached out in various platforms, to issue condolences in this trying time.

“Praise be to Allah: ‘ Everyone who is on it is the face of your Lord with majesty and dignity.'” Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz said, quoting scripture. “I ask Allah to bless the deceased with his mercy, and to give your hearts that believe in the cause of Allah and his worth patience and solace despite great sadness and sorrow, And to gather us with our loved ones in the gardens of paradise. We all belong to God, and to Him we shall return. RIP RIP”

“Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov,” coach John Kavanagh said. “A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters. Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time 🙏🏽”

“RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov,” said Bellator fighter Peter Queally.

“In my last fight in Russia the crowd started attacking the cage after I won,it was turning into a scary situation,my safety seemed in genuine danger.

Abdulmanap came into the cage & settled things very quickly.

He seemed like a great man.”

“Sincerest condolences to @TeamKhabib,” Jan Blachowicz remarked.

“RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.”

“Tributes rightfully pouring in for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov,” referee Marc Goddard noted. “I had many positive & respectful, all be it brief, encounters both in & out of the UFC with him. A lot of respect my way. Condolences to Khabib & all of the family. RIP.”

“So sad to hear about the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, my condolences to @TeamKhabib and his family 😔❤️” said graphic designer Boss Logic, while sharing an awesome image he created.

“RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🙏” said Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis.

“On behalf of President Kerrith Brown, Board of Directors & the entire IMMAF family, we send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Nurmagomedov family. Abdulmanap, 57; father of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has passed away following complications with COVID-19.”

“Sending my condolences to those close to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov,” commentator John Gooden declared. “He appeared to be a father figure to many men. I learned about the hugely positive impact he had in Russian sports so he will be missed greatly. RIP🙏🏼”

“R.I.P to Abdulmanap & my condolences to all the Nurmagomedov family. 🙏🏻” says Darren Till.

“Abdulmnap Magomedovich Nurmagomedov was a mentor for all of us,” Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov said. “Deep condolences to the family and loved ones. Bright memory….”

“Allah yerhamo 🙏🙏” says Belal Muhammad.

“One of the saddest days in my life is when I lost my dad,” says manager Malki Kawa. “All the condolences in the world didn’t make it better, but heres hoping a little hope, prayer and support from all of us that respect you make it a little easier @TeamKhabib”

“Just heard news about Khabib’s father,” says Max Holloway. “My team is gutted. We admire and respect both of them so much. Peace be with you my brother”

“Awful news,” say pro wrestler turned fight CM Punk. “Rest in power Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Thoughts are with @TeamKhabib and all his loved ones. ❤️”

“We not only lost one of the BEST coaches of all time today but also an incredible ambassador to all sports,” coach Mark Henry noted. “Abdulmanap will be missed by all, but how he taught us all to act with humbleness, dignity and a warrior spirit will live on 4ever. Prayers go out to our brother @khabib_nurmagomedov and his family!! 🙏🏼”

“So heartbreaking to hear this news of the Legend Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov,” interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje wrote. “I’m very sorry @TeamKhabib You’re dad passed with a heart full of pride knowing you will carry on his legacy.”

“Deeply saddened to hear this news,” commentator Jon Anik said. ‘My heart goes out to the ever-classy champion @TeamKhabib and his family. I’ll never forget that moment between father and son in the Octagon at UFC 242 last fall. 🙏🏼”

“My brother @khabib_nurmagomedov I am extremely sorry for your families loss,” Josh Thompson. “He was many things to you as your father but I can only imagine how proud he was of you as his son, to become the man you are today. Love your children and family the way he loved you as a child. I send my love and prayers to you and your family my brother. May he Rest In Peace and look down upon you and your family in safety and love.”

“You could always see that the relationship between @TeamKhabib & his father was truly special,” Kenny Florian wrote. “He created in his son one of the best of all time and has contributed to so many other martial artists lives. RIP to a legendary father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. 🙏”

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Condolences @TeamKhabib on the passing of your father 🙏🏾”

“My heart is incredibly saddened by the news this morning of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov,” Dan Ige said. “The bond Khabib and his father had was unconditional. Now he is resting peacefully in heaven with the almighty. May god be with you and your family @TeamKhabib”

“My beloved brother..” commented Renzo Gracie. “I’m sorry for your family’s lost.. Your dad will be missed.. Amazing soul 🙏🏼🙏🏼😔😔😔 @TeamKhabib God now has a great coach.. The best 🙏🏼🙏🏼😔😔”

“RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🙏 My heart goes out to @TeamKhabib and the Nurmagomedov family” says Alistair Overeem.

MiddleEasy would like to send our deepest condolences to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s friends and family.