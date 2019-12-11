Colby Covington: Usman’s Teammates Say ‘He’s Been On Steroids His Whole Career’

Colby Covington Continues To Say Kamaru Usman Is On EPO

Colby Covington has been saying that Kamaru Usman is on EPO for a while. Now he explains how he found out that information.

It is safe to say there is no love lost between Covington and Usman, ahead of their UFC 245 main event. The two have been going back and forth since before Usman was champ. Now they will get to settle to beef, with the winner walking away with gold around their waist.

Shortly after this bout was announced, Covington made some bold accusations about Usman, saying he had heard the champ was on EPO. Speaking with The Schmo, he explained where he heard that information.

“My sources are, I’ve heard a lot of second hand from a lot of his training partners,” Says Covington. “they’ve said that they know for a fact that he’s on EPO, he’s been doing steroids his whole career. I think his strength coach is a doctor,” Covington continues. “Also, he has another guy that used to train at their gym, I can’t remember the guy’s name, but he used to give all the guys steroids back in the day in the MMA world, so you might want to look into that guy.”

Obviously when two people who dislike each other talk smack, it should be taken with a grain of salt. However, it is worth remembering the last time a champ had someone accuse them of using EPO, was TJ Dillashaw. We all saw how that turned out.

Colby Covington faces Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245, on December 14th, live on PPV.