Colby Covington Doubles Down On ‘Dirtbag’ Dustin Poirier: “I’m Going To Expose Him”

Colby Covington is at it again.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion has called out top lightweight Dustin Poirier another time. But just when you think it couldn’t get juicier, Covington brings a whole new level of trash-talk.

Family Matters

Covington is targeted to rematch Kamaru Usman later this year at UFC 268 and Poirier will be next in line to fight Charles Oliveira. However, this wouldn’t stop ‘Chaos’ from calling his shots. He wouldn’t hold back, not even about his family. Something Conor McGregor also did in the lead-up to their trilogy fight.

This wouldn’t be the first time Covington brought up the Poirier’s.

“The only fight to make [after UFC 268] is me and Dustin ‘The Soyboy Soirier’.” Covington told Submission Radio. Him and his family are Louisiana swamp trash. Him and his little Jezebel of a wife, him and his little kid that he uses as a prop like he’s a family guy…. He a fake nice guy on camera. He’s a piece of sh*t off camera.” “I’ve seen this guy, I know how he is. I’ve seen how he treats other people. He’s a piece of sh*t, he’s a dirtbag.”

The History

Covington and Poirier are former teammates at American Top Team and ever since Covington was forced to split, there has been an overpour of bad blood between the two fighters. Since defeating Conor McGregor twice, Covington would call out ‘The Diamond’ more than ever, whose stock is at an all-time high.

Poirier has not responded to Covington at all since his big victory at UFC 264.

“I’m going to expose him. He said it’s on sight….Why is he quiet now? Because he knows I’m coming for him and he knows he’s not a man of his word….I’ve seen him 50 times since then and he walked right away. He put his eye down and walked right past me like the good little bitch that he is.”

The beef is undeniable, but will we ever see a fight between Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier?