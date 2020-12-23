Colby Covington Expects Former Teammate Dustin Poirier To Get ‘Sparked’ By Conor McGregor

Don’t expect Colby Covington to be rooting for his former teammate Dustin Poirier next month.

Poirier returns to action on January 23 where he will welcome Conor McGregor back in the Octagon in a lightweight clash that will headline the UFC 257 pay-per-view event.

Their first meeting, of course, came in a featherweight clash back in 2014 that saw McGregor come out on top with a first-round knockout.

And despite Poirier improving tenfold since, Covington expects the result to be the same for McGregor the second time around.

“My best fake friend Dustin Sorryier. All I can say guys, is you guys make sure you got the Kleenex ready at the press conference, because you know Dustin Sorryier is gonna break down on the mic, he’s gonna cry to the world, get everybody to feel sympathy and feel bad for him,” Covington told Submission Radio. “He’s gonna get sparked again in the first round, because he’s completely washed up and has no chin anymore and no heart. It’s not gonna be competitive. I think Conor’s just gonna spark him first round.”

Covington, Poirier Still Have Beef

There is clearly no love lost between the pair.

Things started to get heated when Covington mocked Poirier leading up to the latter’s fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov in September last year — despite the pair being teammates at American Top Team (ATT) at the time.

With “Chaos” also having friction with other ATT teammates such as Jorge Masvidal and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, he eventually decided to leave the gym.

And it appears he still holds a grudge towards Poirier.

“Just get the Kleenex ready, cause Dustin’s gonna be crying up a storm at the press conference and getting everybody to feel bad for him,” Covington added. “‘Wah-wah, feel bad for me, I didn’t accomplish my dream’. Yeah, cause you’re a b*tch. You didn’t work hard enough for it. “What is up with society these days? People think that everyone should get a participation trophy. Dustin needs his safe space. Go in your safe space, Dustin.”

Poirier is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker in June. McGregor, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since his TKO win over Donald Cerrone in January earlier this year.