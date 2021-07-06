Colby Covington Releases Promised Footage Of Dustin Poirier ‘Bullying’ Training Partner In Sparring, Jorge Masvidal Responds

A few weeks ago, Colby Covington claimed to have footage of Dustin Poirier dropping and screaming at an amateur training partner in a sparring session. As promised, he has released that footage, although it is a bit underwhelming.

Covington and Poirier have been beefing since before the former left ATT. This disagreement seemed to come to a head, when Colby suggested that he has footage of Dustin dropping an amateur fighter in training, before getting in his face and screaming about how Dustin was going to be the champ, ahead of his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Now, mere days before Poirier’s trilogy fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 264, Colby has released this footage to Instagram. Although it is worth noting that things do not appear to be nearly as serious as he was claiming it to be.

“The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is ‘khabib.’ @dustinpoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge👨‍⚖️” Covington wrote.

Colby Covington Tries Painting Dustin Poirier As A Bad Guy

The question remains: who was in the right here, Colby Covington or Dustin Poirier? To be clear, Colby did not actually lie when he said that Dustin knocked down this training partner, and proclaimed “And New,” despite the man being an apparent amateur.

On the other hand, this is far from as dastardly as Colby tried to make it out to be, and hardly a diversion from the norm during the heat of training. It seems that Dustin was just feeling confident and focused, as he was preparing to contend for the world title.

Jorge Masvidal Defends Dustin Poirier

Following the release of this footage, yeah my make community was feeling a collective sense of underwhelmedness. Among these, is fellow Dustin Poirier training partner, and Colby Covington rival, Jorge Masvidal.

Posting to Twitter, the BMF champ defended Dustin, and fired shots at Colby. He encouraged the welterweight contender to post the footage of him sparring with Dustin, and getting dropped by a body shot himself.

“Why don’t you post the video of @DustinPoirier dropping you with a body shot? Always hating on people with power,” Masvidal wrote.

Why don’t you post the video of @DustinPoirier dropping you with a body shot? Always hating on people with power #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 6, 2021

At the end of the day, like Colby Covington says, it is up to each person to determine how they feel about Dustin Poirier and this incident. That being said, it seems far from something that was bad enough to overwrite the numerous qualities that pain Dustin as a so-called “good guy” in MMA.