Skip to Content

(Photo) Devin Clark Gets Teeth Mangled, Ion Cutelaba ‘Not Happy’ About Damage Inflicted

Clark suffered major damage to his teeth in a unanimous decision defeat to Cutelaba in the UFC Vegas 37 co-headliner.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

(Photo) Devin Clark Gets Teeth Mangled, Ion Cutelaba ‘Not Happy’ About Damage Inflicted
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Devin Clark didn’t have the best of the nights.

Clark suffered plenty of damage at the hands of Ion Cutelaba in their light heavyweight co-headliner at UFC Vegas 37 last night.

Although he showed great heart to not get finished and keep fighting until the end, Cutelaba eventually came out on top with the unanimous decision.

The major damage happened to Clark’s teeth which were all mangled up by the end of the 15 minutes. You can view it below (NSFW):

He will undoubtedly be paying a visit to the dentist very soon.

Cutelaba Not Thrilled With Damage Inflicted

As for Cutelaba, he returned to the win column for the first time in two years.

And while things were heated between him and Clark going into the fight, he only had praise for his opponent afterwards and was notably not happy with the damage he inflicted.

“It’s very, very… yeah, I looked and I’m not happy,” Cutelaba said at the post-fight press conference when asked if he saw Clark’s teeth. “I’m not happy.”

“… Of course, it was my knee. My knee and hand. Very strong punch, but Clark is a very good fighter and I am strong and my punch is very tough, but he’s very strong, my opponent.”

Hopefully, Clark has a speedy recovery and doesn’t have to shell out any of his own money for any expenses.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Yoel Romero Bellator
Phil Davis Outwrestles Yoel Romero, Gets Decision Win - Bellator 266 Results (Highlights)
← Read Last Post
Daniel Cormier 1
Daniel Cormier Happy Jon Jones Didn't Embrace Him After First Fight: 'No Fake Friends'
Read Next Post →