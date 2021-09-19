(Photo) Devin Clark Gets Teeth Mangled, Ion Cutelaba ‘Not Happy’ About Damage Inflicted

Devin Clark didn’t have the best of the nights.

Clark suffered plenty of damage at the hands of Ion Cutelaba in their light heavyweight co-headliner at UFC Vegas 37 last night.

Although he showed great heart to not get finished and keep fighting until the end, Cutelaba eventually came out on top with the unanimous decision.

The major damage happened to Clark’s teeth which were all mangled up by the end of the 15 minutes. You can view it below (NSFW):

Devin Clark’s mouth was in rough shape after his fight with Ion Cutelaba at #UFCVegas37 😬 pic.twitter.com/g1V9RIlp2f — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 19, 2021

He will undoubtedly be paying a visit to the dentist very soon.

Cutelaba Not Thrilled With Damage Inflicted

As for Cutelaba, he returned to the win column for the first time in two years.

And while things were heated between him and Clark going into the fight, he only had praise for his opponent afterwards and was notably not happy with the damage he inflicted.

“It’s very, very… yeah, I looked and I’m not happy,” Cutelaba said at the post-fight press conference when asked if he saw Clark’s teeth. “I’m not happy.” “… Of course, it was my knee. My knee and hand. Very strong punch, but Clark is a very good fighter and I am strong and my punch is very tough, but he’s very strong, my opponent.”

Hopefully, Clark has a speedy recovery and doesn’t have to shell out any of his own money for any expenses.