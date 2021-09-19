Skip to Content

Daniel Cormier Happy Jon Jones Didn’t Embrace Him After First Fight: ‘No Fake Friends’

Cormier made the comments following Anthony Smith's heated reaction towards Ryan Spann after his victory at UFC Vegas 37 last night.

Posted on Last updated:

Daniel Cormier had no problem with how Anthony Smith reacted post-fight last night.

Smith impressively subbed Ryan Spann in the first round of their light heavyweight headliner at UFC Vegas 37 last night. There was plenty of animosity going into the fight which culminated in Smith being hostile towards Spann following the victory.

In the end, the pair embraced each other with Smith stating the reason for his outburst was the perceived lack of respect towards him and his ability from Spann as well as the MMA community.

And given the pre-fight hostility, Cormier had no problem with how Smith reacted.

“I have no problem with the way Anthony Smith just acted. When you talk all that sh*t and you get beat the way Ryan Spann just got beat, we don’t need to shake hands and hug. Anthony is an OG and do not play.”

Cormier Happy Jones Didn’t Embrace Him After The Fight

Of course, one fan brought up how Jon Jones didn’t embrace Cormier either after their first fight back in 2015 with plenty of hostility between each other going into it.

Not that Cormier wanted anything different.

“There was no hug and I’m happy he didn’t hug me I didn’t or don’t need that. The things that go so far can’t just be buried once the fight is over. I was sad at presser and Jones showed no pity. It was perfect! No fake friends once the fight is done!”

Jones outpointed Cormier over five rounds in their light heavyweight title fight in January 2015 in what is arguably the most heated rivalry in UFC history.

