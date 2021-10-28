Chuck Liddell Would Box Logan Paul or Mike Tyson, ‘But Only If It’s Going To Be A Fight’

Chuck Liddell was always known for his devastating striking and heavy hands. He is willing to put those hands to work on Logan Paul or Mike Tyson, but only if it was a legitimate fight.

During his time in the sport, Liddell was a force of nature, known for being able to put people out in an instant with his bomb of a right hand. While his 2018 return to competition was less than ideal, he still has a strong amount of respect from the MMA community.

Speaking on the Food Truck Diaries, the Iceman revealed that he would be willing to have one more fight, this time in the boxing ring. He explained that he would be willing to fight the winner of the fight between Logan Paul and Mike Tyson.

“(Paul and I are) not sparring. It’s not going to be sparring. I would do it, but only if it’s going to be a fight. I might do Tyson, if Tyson wants to spar, just because that’s Tyson. If Tyson wants to spar, I would get out there and spar with Tyson any time,” Liddell said. “I would fight, either way. It’s boxing but I would give it a shot.”

Chuck Liddell Reacts To Jon Jones Arrest

The person who was able to take over the mantle from Chuck Liddell, in terms of lengthy light heavyweight title reigns, is of course Jon Jones. However Jon has found himself in a bit of legal trouble lately, after being arrested on charges related to domestic violence.

Knowing that this is not the first time Jones has been on the wrong side of the law, Chuck says that Jon has too many yes men around him. He says what Jon really needs is to have someone to listen to, when they say that it’s time to stop for the night.

“I’ve always said about Jon, he doesn’t have anybody that he listens to. That’s the problem, I think… You need somebody that can tell you to shut it down, or grab you and say ‘Hey man, it’s time to go. It’s time for you to call it a night, lets go,’ … I wish him the best, I hope he gets his stuff together” Liddell said.

Chuck Liddell is one of the biggest legends in MMA history, but perhaps it is not a great idea for him to fight Logan Paul or Mike Tyson. Regardless of that, his advice for Jon Jones is quite sound, and worth considering.