Charles Oliveira Says He Can Be The One To Beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Charles Oliveira ‘Not Afraid’ Of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Takedowns

Charles Oliveira is looking to get a big win at the upcoming UFC Sao Paulo event. Ahead of the bout, he has his eyes set on a title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Oliveira is one of the most underrated fighters in the eternally stacked lightweight division. Despite being ranked currently at 15, he is riding a 5 fight win streak. Moreover, he has been in fights with a massive amount of top tier fighters.

Therefore, even though it seems unlikely currently, Oliveira is not far from a UFC title shot. As a result, ahead of his bout with James Gordon this weekend, he is keeping his eyes on a bigger goal. Although he is focused on Gordon, as he tells AG Fight, he wants a fight with Khabib. Furthermore, he thinks he could win such a bout.

“I have nothing to say about Khaibib, he has been beating everyone. He has beaten everyone at the top. But they are all stand up guys, none coming from jiu-jitsu and not afraid to be taken down. I’m his anti-game, I’m the right guy to fight Khabib. I think if i win two more fights, maybe I can have the opportunity to fight him. It would be great to have my jiu-jitsu and not be afraid of being taken down.”

Charles Oliveira has won 18 of his 27 victories by submission, and holds the record for most submissions in the UFC. Therefore, it is not impossible to think this style could provide problems to Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, both men have their hands full with the opponents in front of them.