Chael Sonnen Says Tyron Woodley Could Be Boxing Oscar De La Hoya, Should Not Retire

After losing at UFC 260, some are calling for Tyron Woodley to retire. However Chael Sonnen does not think this is the right option for the former champ, and has actually heard some rumors of a potentially different opportunity in the works.

It was rather hard for Sonnen to watch his former training partner and friend, Woodley compete over the weekend. The former welterweight champion took on Vicente Luque in the UFC 259 co-main event, while riding a three-fight losing streak.

Taking offense at the criticisms that he was not active enough in his fights, Woodley came out guns blazing, even rocking Luque. Unfortunately for him, the tides would turn quickly after he got hurt himself, before eventually tapping to a D’Arce choke in the first round.

Chael Sonnen Does Not Think Tyron Woodley Should Retire

Following this fight, and with Tyron Woodley now being unsuccessful across 16 consecutive rounds in the Octagon, some people, including Dana White, are calling for him to retire. However Chael Sonnen does not think this should be the case.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, the Bad Guy said that he feels like Tyron is only being unsuccessful because he has gotten away from his wrestling use. This, coupled with some really tough matchups does not mean that he is unable to continue at a high level.

“This is a very tough moment to know what to say, and I go back with Tyron. We used to train together. I, for a period of time, was a guy that Tyron would listen to,” Sonnen said. “I have very different interpretations of the way T-Wood has been fighting, in that I think he looks awesome… T-Wood never gave up in any of those battles. He did get a reminder in both the Gilbert Burns, the (Kamaru) Usman, and the Colby (Covington) fight, which was hey this top position and this wrestling, it still works. “The reason I bring that to you, is that it’s something that T-Wood got away from,” Sonnen continued. “He fell in love with some of those blitzes, he fell in love with some of those sprints, and those sprints took him to a world championship. So it’s a little bit unfair that we would look back and question why he stopped doing what got him a world championship… “As effective as wrestling can be, and as effective as T-Wood’s wrestling is, without the threat of wrestling you might as well have never put on a singlet. You might as well have never put on your head gear, walked out there, slapped hands, and let a guy in a stripped shirt and a whistle score your match.”

From there, Sonnen explains that having the threat of a takedown is what opens the striking opportunities for someone like Woodley. With that not being the case, he does not feel like it is time for Tyron to hang them up.

Tyron Woodley vs Oscar De La Hoya?

Chael Sonnen makes it clear that he does not know if Tyron Woodley is going to retire. However he says that he has heard some interesting rumors of a potential next move for the former champ.

Recently, retired boxing champ Oscar De La Hoya has revealed that he plans on coming back to fight a UFC fighter. Apparently, Chael got a text message from an unnamed source that said that this potential bout could be against Tyron Woodley.

“I’m not convinced that we have seen the last of Tyron Woodley, and I had a text message, now this is silly, this is speculative, but I’m in the moment,” Sonnen explained. “I had a text message from not the world’s worst source, telling me that Tyron Woodley is going to be considered for the first boxing opponent against Oscar De La Hoya. I don’t know how big I am on this idea, or if I’m going to regret that I even brought this and mentioned it to you guys. I’m just sharing with you that I am not convinced Tyron Woodley is done competing.”

Do you think there is any merit to these rumors from Chael Sonnen? Or do you think it is more likely that we have seen the end of Tyron Woodley’s fighting career?