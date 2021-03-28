Tyron Woodley Gives Statement After UFC 260 Loss, Dana White Hints at Thinking he Should Retire

Tyron Woodley hasn’t looked himself since losing the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Including the championship loss, Woodley is currently on a 4 fight losing streak, including a loss last night to Vicente Luque. After the fight, Woodley released a statement about the loss. Furthermore, so did UFC President Dana White who seemed to hint at wanting Woodley to retire.

After losing to Usman, Woodley’s performances were lackluster, even to his own admission. His hesitance to throw punches not only resulted in losses but also boring fights for the fans.

Woodley came out aggressive against Luque, which was a change of pace to his previous three performances. However, it was still not enough to get the win over Luque. Vincente was able to pull off a submission win against Tyron, which was the first submission loss of his career.

Woodley Statement After Loss

After the fight, Woodley explained his performance and what went wrong inside of the cage.

“Sh*t was going really well until it wasn’t,” Woodley wrote. “My camp pushed me in ways I haven’t been pushed in a while. I committed, and swore to myself I would bring the tiger out that earned me gold. I saw the opportunity for the KO and got too excited. Paid a big cost. “I don’t regret my aggression as that’s what God created me to do. [Luque] is a tough and humble fighter. Was an honor to share the cage with you tonight,” said Woodley.

Dana White on Woodley Performance

Dana White spoke on the performance as well. And while he didn’t come out and tell Woodley to retire, the words that he uttered on the performance pretty much spoke for themselves.

“‘Fight of the Night.’ They came to fight. Obviously, Luque, a rising star, a kid on the up, and Woodley, who takes a lot of criticism. That kid came to fight tonight and he went out on his shield tonight, man. He came to fight,” White said. “Listen, how old’s Tyron now? 39? That’s four in a row. Yeah.”

What do fans think should be next for Tyron Woodley? Furthermore, will he remain with the UFC?