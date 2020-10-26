Former light heavyweight king Jon Jones may consider himself to be the Greatest of All Time. However this is not something that his former opponent Chael Sonnen seems to agree with.

Over the weekend, Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight title before apparently retiring in the Octagon, with an undefeated record of 29-0. This prompted many to speculate if he was the GOAT, considering his record and how cleanly he beat everybody he has ever faced. However another candidate for the status of GOAT, Jon Jones did not exactly agree with this, sparking him to post a slew of messages to social media, providing his case for being better than Khabib in this regard.

.@JonnyBones had a *few* things to say over the current G.O.A.T debate pic.twitter.com/3wmDftudjT — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 25, 2020

Chael Sonnen Destroys Jon Jones

This type of response from Jones did not sit right with a lot of people, including Chael Sonnen. The former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger took to his own Twitter in the wake of Jon’s many posts to completely shut down his former foe. In the type of smooth-talking way that only Chael can have, he brings up virtually all of Jon’s many transgressions, ranging from his hit and run, to the recently confirmed rumors of his hiding from drug tests.

“Jon Don’t text while driving Or drinking & driving Or drinking, driving, & shooting Or drinking, driving, shooting, and sobbing in a cop car Or drinking, driving, shooting, sobbing in a cop car, & hiding from a drug-test under the cage”

Jon Don't text while driving Or drinking & driving Or drinking, driving, & shooting Or drinking, driving, shooting, and sobbing in a cop car Or drinking, driving, shooting, sobbing in a cop car, & hiding from a drug-test under the cage — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 26, 2020

This was certainly a bit of a verbal mauling from Sonnen, who has gone back and forth with Jon for years since they faced off in the Octagon. In fact, the Bad Guy was the one who initially told the tale of Jon ducking drug tests. Regardless of where you stand in terms of Jones and his status as the GOAT, there is no denying that Chael was able to shut him down here.