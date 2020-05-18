Chael Sonnen OWNS Jon Jones With Twitter Onslaught, Accuses Him Of “Ratting”

Chael Sonnen Tears Into Jon Jones After Recent Comments

Jon Jones threw some shade at Chael Sonnen recently. That prompted the “Bad Guy” to unleash a torrent of verbal destruction, unloading on the light heavyweight champion.

It all started when Jon decided to play a guessing game with his fans on Twitter. He invited his followers to guess what fighter he was thinking of, with some tongue-in-cheek jabs at his former foe Sonnen.

“Who is this?

Has been with now man boobs making money off of YouTube getting hit talking about Jon Jones?”

Who is this?

Has been with now man boobs making money off of YouTube getting hit talking about Jon Jones? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2020

When his replies began filling up with correct guesses of Chael Sonnen, he confirmed that this was indeed the right answer.

“that took a whole 25 seconds for you guys to figure out, impressive 🙌🏾”

that took a whole 25 seconds for you guys to figure out, impressive 🙌🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2020

These remarks caused the “American Gangster” to respond. In a series of several tweets, Chael tore into to Jon Jones, attacking his many indiscretions in the hilarious way that only he can.

“Guy, you’re the only fighter in UFC history with more mug shots than Al Capone

More wrecks than Evel Kneivel.

More gunshots that Seal Team 6.

More booze than David Crosby with Ernest Hemingway sitting on his shoulders.

You have permanent handcuff creases in your wrists.

You’ve handed over more belts and shoelaces than a convention of haberdashers.

The only fighter who gets asked for more picks from police photographers than star struck fans.

But

On that rare occasion when a fan asks for a pic- do you give them the side view out of habit?

If you ever DROVE SOBER the networks would cover it LIVE w/HELICOPTERS

OH:

Last thing EVERYBODY

KNOWS

You

BEAT

THIS LATEST

CASE BY RATTING When they offered ME a deal I

HARDROCKED,

Jack You ratted out your dealers

Got put in

PUNK

CITY then shoved out the back door Last one I did MY bid in GenPop

Onna

WeightPile

w/the

SHOT

CALLERS You?

Only thing you lifted was your cel phone to give up your contacts”

Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones have a well documented distaste for each other. However it is clear to see that Jonny Bones struck a nerve with his most recent antics, resulting in this massive tirade.