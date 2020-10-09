If you have been a fan of MMA long enough, you may remember an old rumor about Jon Jones and hiding from a drug test. It would appear that the former light heavyweight champ has owned up to this decision, and admitted that it was true.

As the story goes, before USADA was the sole arbiter of drug testing for the UFC, individual state athletic commissions were in charge of doing drug testing. It was around this time that a member of the Nevada State Athletic Commission dropped by the Jackson-Wink, looking to test Jon Jones. The rumor for many years, has been that Jon could not be located because he was hiding under the cage in the gym, where he stayed for several hours.

Jon Jones Admits To Hiding Under The Cage

The rivalry between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya has produced some pretty toxic back and forths on social media. However one response got the MMA community buzzing, as Jon responded to Izzy on Twitter, after the middleweight champ brought up the aforementioned rumors of hiding under the cage. It was here that Jon finally decided to set the record straight, admitting to hiding, saying that he was afraid to test positive for marijuana.

“Brother explain your titty 🥴 I was hiding from Nevada state Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed 🤷🏾‍♂️ that’s the actual truth 😁Now everyone knows everyone”

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1314431706108108800?s=19

It is actually pretty wild that Jon Jones finally owned up to this situation from a while ago. It seems probable that he is beyond the statute of limitations for punishment on this matter, but there still is no clear reason for him to just openly admit to this. Either way, it was a funny story and entertaining to see him be honest about it.