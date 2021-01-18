Calvin Kattar Issues First Statement After Holloway Loss, Faces A 6 Month Medical Suspension

The UFC made their debut on ABC last Saturday with the first event of 2021. The year kicked off with a pretty good card overall but everybody had their eyes on the main event. Max Holloway (22-6) was facing Calvin Kattar (22-5) for what promised to be a sensational fight between two amazing strikers.

The fight was indeed exceptional, but not quite for the reason that most fights are. Kattar did have some moments and even hurt Holloway at multiple points in the fight, but the night belonged to Max Holloway. He was spectacular and reminded everybody that he might very well be the best featherweight fighter of all time.

Holloway landed 447 significant strikes against Kattar, which eclipses his previous record for the most significant strikes landed in UFC history. His footwork was on point and he took the luxury of talking to the announcing crew during the fight.

While many were concerned about Kattar’s well being after seeing him absorb over 400 significant strikes, he seemed ok after the fight. He praised Holloway in his post-fight interview and released a classy statement on his Instagram account.

“Success in life comes when you simply refuse to give up. With goals so strong that obstacles, failure and loss only act as motivation. Props to Max on a hell of a fight he deserves all the praise. Thankful for my team’s commitment for this fight. On to the next. There is no stopping the man who doesn’t quit.”

Kattar still has a bright future in front of him. He’s only 30 years old and he remains one of the best fighters in the division. But he will be on the shelf for a little while. According to MMA Junkie, Kattar has been given a 6 months medical suspension following UFC on ABC 1. Enough time to heal and get ready for his next fight.

Max Holloway: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to “hard bout”

Calvin Kattar: Suspended 180 days or until nose is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days