Cain Velasquez Dropped From WWE Roster Following Budget Cuts

Cain Velasquez Has Been Released By The WWE

Former UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez left MMA for a career in the WWE. Unfortunately he will be forced to make some changes, as he was let go by the pro wrestling organization.

As a former two-time champ, many people think of Cain as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. He went on a legendary run, beating some big names like Brock Lesnar and Junior Dos Santos along the way. Not only that, but he set the record for most title defenses in the division, until Stipe Miocic took that accolade.

When Cain decided to retire from MMA, and make the transition to the WWE, things seemed to still be doing well. After all, he had a rematch with Brock, albeit one that he lost. However, according to reports, it seems that Cain Velasquez has been cut by the organization, due to budget cuts from the current global health crisis.

This is somewhat surprising news, given the fact that the WWE was granted an essential business exception in Florida, to continuing filming for television. Nevertheless this thing has been hard on everyone, and it slowly will take a toll everybody trying to stay afloat. On top of that, the reports indicate that Velasquez’s deal was rather substantial, so that likely played a part in the decision as well.

It is unclear at this point, whether or not Cain Velasquez will continue his pro wrestling ventures elsewhere, or if he is going to re-enter the USADA testing pool, and continue fighting. Ultimately time will tell what he decides to do.