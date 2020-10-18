Light heavyweight contender Jimmy Crute put on an outstanding performance tonight in the main card of UFC Fight Island 6 when he knockout former Cage Warriors gold holder Modestas Bukauskas in the first round.

In the opening round, both fighters take center stage. After landing a few back and forth punches, Australian fighter Crute landed a massive right hook, but Bukauskas’ eat it. Crute followed up with a series of left hands that put Bukauskus down on the canvas, referee immediately stepped in to stop the action.

Official Results: Jim Crute def. Modestas Bukauskas via first-round KO (2:01)

Check the highlights below:

"That was a good one, kid!" @CruteJim had to make a quick trip to 'The Boss' after that one. #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/eVswCoWfeR — UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2020

With tonight’s performance, Crute notches a second straight win at 205 pounds and stretch his overall score to 4-1.