Light heavyweight contender Jimmy Crute put on an outstanding performance tonight in the main card of UFC Fight Island 6 when he knockout former Cage Warriors gold holder Modestas Bukauskas in the first round.
In the opening round, both fighters take center stage. After landing a few back and forth punches, Australian fighter Crute landed a massive right hook, but Bukauskas’ eat it. Crute followed up with a series of left hands that put Bukauskus down on the canvas, referee immediately stepped in to stop the action.
Official Results: Jim Crute def. Modestas Bukauskas via first-round KO (2:01)
Check the highlights below:
"That was a good one, kid!" @CruteJim had to make a quick trip to 'The Boss' after that one. #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/eVswCoWfeR
— UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2020
CLOCKED CLEANED ⏱
🇦🇺 @CruteJim with a STATEMENT on Fight Island.
[ Co-main next on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/oYx2sffumR
— UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2020
HAVE YOU HEARD ABOUT JIMMY F'N CRUTE?! 🇦🇺#UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/MAD5cYxGFh
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) October 18, 2020
MY GOODNESS.
🇦🇺 @CruteJim puts 205 on notice again!
[ #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/tMonNSMYKd
— UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2020
With tonight’s performance, Crute notches a second straight win at 205 pounds and stretch his overall score to 4-1.
Leave a Reply