Bryce Mitchell Vows to Kick Floyd Mayweather’s A**

Bryce Mitchell is the Latest Fighter to Call out Floyd Mayweather

MMA fighters have been calling out boxers left and right. Specifically, calling out Floyd “Money” Mayweather. Ever since Floyd announced that he would be coming out of retirement, fighters have lined up to compete to be his opponent. Honestly, the infatuation with wanting to fight Floyd feels as fabricated as when ladies lined up to compete for the love of Flavor Flav on VH1. Ironically, the excitement of MMA fighters calling out boxers has died faster than the golden era of reality TV. However, Bryce Mitchell has placed his name in the runnings of calling out Floyd to a boxing match. And, he believes he can knock some sense into Mayweather as well.

Mitchell appeared on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show after his rare twister submission win at UFC DC against Matt Sayles. On the show, he noted that he never liked Mayweather after Floyd said that “MMA is for white dudes who can’t box.” So, ever since that moment, Mitchell has been itching to put himself in position for an opportunity to fight Mayweather. Especially now that Floyd has announced that he will be coming out of retirement and entertaining crossover exhibition matches.

Bryce Speaks about Mayweather

When I go into the cage I fight to kill someone,” said Mitchell. “Floyd Mayweather, he fights like a b***h. He runs, he point-fights the whole fight, most of his fights are boring. If he wants a real fight, it’s right here… it’s right here buddy. I’ll kick your a**. You know how hard I’ll hit Floyd Mayweather? I’ll hit Floyd so d**n hard he’ll wake up and be able to read a book. That’s how hard I’ll hit him,” finished the passionate Mitchell.

Mitchell vs Mayweather HIGHLY Unlikely

The likelihood of Mitchell getting a fight with Floyd Mayweather are about as slim as Mayweather actually competing in MMA.

So, if Bryce wants to really fight Floyd, he might have to catch him somewhere unsanctioned. But, something tells us, these guys don’t frequent the same places.