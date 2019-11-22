Floyd Mayweather Unretires Again, Says He And Dana White Are ‘Working Together’

Floyd Mayweather Ends His Retirement Already

Well, that did not last long. A few short days after announcing his retirement, Floyd Mayweather says he will be returning to action next year.

Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time. Moreover he has had the biggest fights in boxing, selling more PPVs than anyone else. All the while, he did so while staying undefeated.

Therefore, it came as little surprise when Mayweather announced that he would be retiring from fighting, at 50-0. He had some massive fights in his last few contests, including his legendary fight with Conor McGregor. So it seemed fitting that he would walk away from the sport at this point.

However this retirement was short lived, as Floyd Mayweather made an announcement on Instagram. In the post, he showed himself standing with UFC President Dana White, saying that the two would be working together in 2020.

“@danawhite and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020″

While this seems innocuous on its own, this was not the only message. Mayweather followed this up with another post, saying that he would also be coming out of retirement in 2020.

“Coming out of retirement in 2020”

If this is true, then Mayweather has had the shortest retirement one can possibly have. However it seems likely that he could just be flirting with different ideas to keep his name in headlines. Either way, Floyd’s business savvy continues to shine.

Time will tell whether or not Floyd Mayweather stays retired. As for what he could be doing with Dana White, well we will have to wait and see on that too.