UFC Welterweight Randy Brown will take on Vicente Luque at UFC Fight Night 175. Originally, the fight was scheduled to take place at UFC Portland. Now, the matchup has been rebooked. The news was confirmed from a very trusted source that shall remain anonymous. Furthermore, the report has first been announced by Middle Easy. Currently, the UFC has yet to make the official announcement.

UFC Battles with Global Virus

The UFC held onto continuing its production of fights for as long as they possibly could. Nevertheless, the global coronavirus pandemic forced the UFC to cancel three events back in March. Due to COVID-19, events were postponed after a letter from UFC President Dana White was sent to employees. Subsequently, the letter was shared with the public. Even though the promotion tried its hardest back then to remain functioning, even in a limited capacity.

One of the three events that got canceled was UFC Portland. Featured on the card was a heavyweight main event starring Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. Also on the card was the Welterweight clash between Brown and Luque. Now, the pair are rescheduled to meet inside of the octagon.

Brown vs Luque

Brown is coming off of back to back wins against Warlley Alves and Bryan Barberena respectively. Both bouts were in the latter portion of 2019 and resulted in finished victories for Brown. Additionally, against Alves, Randy pulled off a triangle choke submission to earn him “Performance of the Night” honors.

Vicente Luque is fresh off of a victory against Niko Price at UFC 249. The third-round TKO stoppage was one of the most exciting fights on that card that night and left spectators in awe. Currently, Vicente holds wins over contenders such as Mike Perry, Belal Muhammad, and a young prospect in Jalin Turner.

BREAKING: UFC Welterweight Randy Brown will face Vicente Luque. Aug 1st on UFC FIGHT NIGHT HOLM VS ALDANA Source: Fighter. pic.twitter.com/oqh065Q2XV — Rory_THM #BLM (@RawrEWreckz) June 22, 2020

UFC Fight Night 175

UFC Fight Night 175 has yet to have an official name or location. However, it’s expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. So, Take a look at the rest of the fights scheduled to be on the card along with Brown vs Luque. The lineup includes:

Announced and Confirmed Bouts

Women’s Bantamweight bout: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Announced bouts

Middleweight bout: Markus Perez vs. Eric Spicely

Middleweight bout: Trevin Giles vs. Jun Yong Park

Women’s Bantamweight bout: Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Light Heavyweight bout: Da Ung Jung vs. Ed Herman

Women’s Flyweight bout: Viviane Araújo vs. Jennifer Maia