Niko Price Displays Superhuman Healing Abilities 1 Week After Vicente Luque Slugfest

Niko Price Shows Update After Taking A Beating At UFC 249

At UFC 249, Niko Price took a hellacious beating at the hands of Vicente Luque. Now, just over a week later he has shown an ability to heal that are nearing super hero levels.

As the first major sporting event to return since the start of the global health crisis, the UFC wanted to be sure and stack the UFC 249 card. That being said, few fights delivered like Luque vs Price did. Of course, with it being on the same card as Justin Gaethje, it is hard to secure the Fight of the Night honors away from that bonus machine.

Nevertheless, both Niko Price and Vicente Luque delivered in their bout, swinging back and forth. Ultimately the bout would be stopped by the doctor, after Niko’s eye became swollen shut. This was disappointing, if only because it forced a stop to what had been a wild brawl.

Now, just over a week later, Price has given an update on his battered face. However you may be pleasantly surprised to see that the majority of his injuries have healed up, and his face is largely back to normal. Judging by the minor scrapes, you would not guess that he was just in a fight that ended because of the damage he took.

That is quite the impressive difference between the two photos. He was clearly beat up a week ago, but has healed at an unbelievable rate. That being said, it might still be best for him to avoid any hard sparring anytime soon.

What do you think of these before and after pictures from Niko Price?