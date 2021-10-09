Randy Brown Outclasses Jared Gooden Despite Dislocated Toe – UFC Vegas 39 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight clash between Randy Brown and Jared Gooden is taking place now (Saturday, October 9, 2021) at UFC Vegas 39 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Both fighters are swinging early. Brown just misses a question mark kick. Brown loses his footing while taking a strike and Gooden clinches him up. Brown separates with a knee. Gooden eats a front kick to the face! Gooden recovers and is starting to land some leg kicks. Brown is active now and lands a right. Brown is largely in control as he evades strikes and showboats while doing it. However, Gooden lands two big leg kicks in succession which clearly affects Brown. Brown returns with some oblique kicks. A high pace first round comes to an end.

Round 2

Brown is dropped by a leg kick early on and is nearly punished by Gooden. However, Brown throws caution to the wind and fires back. Brown appears to have broken his toe from the first round. Gooden blocks a couple of head kicks. He lands a leg kick soon after. A slip from Brown but he recovers and lands a right. Brown is starting to pour on the pressure but Gooden recovers. Gooden lands another leg kick. Brown surely can’t take anymore. Brown sees his head kick blocked as he blitzes Gooden. Gooden misses an overhand right. The action slows down a bit. Brown lands a right and but is unable to get the kill as Gooden survives.

Round 3

Brown just about misses a side kick to the body. Brown lands a left and follows it with a body kick a couple of moments after. Both fighters are swinging now. Brown just misses a flying knee as Gooden advances forward. Brown is starting to establish a jab but he’s still having trouble with his right foot. Gooden is advancing forward but Brown is still doing well to avoid getting hit. Brown is going for the kill but they clinch up. They separate and return to striking. Brown is still outstriking Gooden but the latter is still in this. Gooden lands a couple of strikes and clinches Brown. Brown gets taken down to end the fight.

Official result: Randy Brown defeats Jared Gooden via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check out the highlights below: