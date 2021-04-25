 Skip to Content

Randy Brown Taps Alex Oliveira With One-Armed Rear Naked Choke- UFC 261 Results (Highlights)

Brown got the submission victory over Oliveira in a crazy one-round welterweight contest.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Alex Oliveira and Randy Brown collide in a welterweight bout that headlines the UFC 261 prelims taking place now (Sat., April 24, 2021) in Jacksonville, Florida.

Round 1

Both fighters are aggressive early. Brown connects with a leg kick. He misses a front kick but lands another leg kick. Oliveira lands his own leg kick. Oliveira connects with another low kick. The fight is momentarily stopped after Brown accidentally strikes the groin of Oliveira with a kick. Brown sees his head kick blocked but gets hurt with a number of leg kicks to his lead leg. Brown survives and lands a right. He proceeds to land a huge right hand that drops Oliveira! He starts to unload with ground and pound but Oliveira does well to survive. Oliveira gets to his feet but Brown has his back. Brown sinks in a one-armed rear naked choke that gets “Cowboy” tapping!

Official result: Randy Brown defeats Alex Oliveira via rear naked choke (R1, 2:50)

Check out the highlights below:

