Brian Ortega Says He Could Fight At 170lb: ‘People Don’t Realize How Big I Can Get’

By all accounts, Brian Ortega is a pretty good featherweight, considering he is about to fight for the division’s title for a second time. However he says that, for the right opponent, he could venture as high as welterweight to throw down in the Octagon.

Ortega is one of the best in the world, and he will have the chance to prove that by fighting for the freight m featherweight title against Volkanovski, after the two coached against each other in the return season of TUF. This will mark his second time fighting for gold at 145lb, after coming up short in his first attempt against then-champ Max Holloway.

However speaking with Morning Kombat, T-City says that a move to welterweight could be in the cards for him at some point. Apparently he has been been beefing with some unnamed 170lb fighter, and is considering jumping two weight classes to give this person a beatdown.

“There’s other people in other weight divisions that I don’t like, that I wouldn’t mind fighting. I think that they know. There’s only one guy that’s talking s—t about me, a 170-pounder. He already has a fight lined up, but still. There’s other fights that, people don’t realize how big I can get. I’m 5’10, 5’11, walking around at 185lb, so 170 is not far away from me,” Ortega said. “I choose not to make his name relevant until he signs to fight. I already called his ass out.”

Brian Ortega Needs A Finish

Of course, before Brian Ortega even considers a move to another weight class, he first has to fight Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266. This is a massive moment for him, and a chance to right the ship after losing his first crack at UFC gold.

This is a fight that Brian feels like will be a defining moment in his career. In order to fully capitalize on the moment, T-City knows he must go for the finish and leave no question as to who the better fighter is.

“I have to finish him. I don’t like decisions,” Ortega said. “There comes a point where you come in here and you either fight or you try to win, and there’s a difference. My fans know I love to fight. You know when I show up, you’re going to get a show. Not one of my fights is not a show, and even the one fight with Korean Zombie where I decided ‘Hey, you know what, let’s see if I can stick to a gameplan,’ it was still entertaining. “I can’t say the same for my opponent’s fights,” Ortega continued. “Think about it, I fought Max (Holloway) once and lost, and people are talking about it still, just the level of greatness he had and the level of heart I had, and the show that I gave the people. (Volkanovski) fought him twice and no one’s talking about it, and beat him twice. “These are just facts. When you look at the PPV numbers with me and Max, we sold more. That’s what I mean, there’s just certain things to where we have to realize as fighters, that we’re not just fighters, we’re entertainers. Fans love me because they know I entertain, they know when I go in there, I go to fight. I don’t try to skim away with a decision, versus my opponent who plays it safe.”

What do you think of these remarks from Brian Ortega? Who wins the fight between he and Alexander Volkanovski later this month?