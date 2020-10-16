Conor McGregor already holds a win over Dustin Poirier, from way back in 2014. However this time around, Brendan Schaub predicts that things will not be so easy for the Irishman.

Like the rest of us, Schaub has been waiting to see how things will shake up at the top of the lightweight division. At first it seemed that Poirier would be fighting Tony Ferguson, but then failed negotiations led to that bout falling apart, which then opened the door for Dustin to face off against McGregor for a second time. After squabbling over the details, both men have agreed to fight on January 23rd, with the contest just waiting to be made official.

Brendan Schaub Says This Rematch Will Be Different

The first time they fought, Conor McGregor TKO’d Dustin Poirier with relative ease, in a featherweight contest in 2014. However Brendan Schaub strongly believes that things will be different this time around. Speaking in a recent episode of his podcast, Brendan explained that while he is not picking Dustin to win, he thinks this fight will be far more competitive than their first fight, as well as Conor’s last bout against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

“Conor’s going to get back to his roots. He’s going to get back to what got him to the dance,” Schaub said. “Dustin’s the perfect opponent. He’s a motherf–ker, he’s so much better than when they fought at 145. They’re going fight at 155, and if Conor wins that he has a rightful claim to fight the winner of Gaethje Khabib. Take my godd–n money. I think this is the perfect way to go. It’s a great fight for Dustin, it’s a great fight for Conor. “From an optics standpoint, from a view standpoint, from a payday standpoint there is no bigger fight in the world than a Conor McGregor fight, and Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier got it,” Schaub continued. “It’s a good matchup for him. I bet the odds are pretty godd–n close. I don’t know if there are odds yet, but I would imagine they’re pretty close. This ain’t a walk in the park for Conor McGregor like that Cowboy fight. We’re talking about the most dangerous Dustin Poirier that we’ve ever seen. There’s a reason he’s ranked number 2 in the world. It is not an easy day in the office for Conor McGregor in any facet.”

Brendan Schaub then looks at the odds, which have Conor McGregor listed as a decent favorite. While Brendan agrees that Conor should be a slight favorite, he thinks this is a very close fight. Time will tell how things play out, but it seems that everyone agrees this is the fight to make, and that it will be much different than the first time they faced off.