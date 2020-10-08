It seemed like the only thing standing in the way of a rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, was word from the Irishman. Now that has come, and it seems that he wants the fight to happen soon.

In the years since they first fought, fans have been curious what a rematch between McGregor and Poirier would look like. It seemed that we may be getting that too, albeit in an exhibition boxing match for charity instead. However the UFC quickly swooped in to offer an official fight to both men. Almost immediately, Dustin accepted the offer, leaving the ball in Conor’s court to agree to the bout.

Conor McGregor Agrees To Fight Dustin Poirier

It would seem that Conor McGregor has finally given his answer. In a post to Twitter, responding to Dustin Poirier, he explained that he agreed to the fight. However he would like for it to happen on November 21st, as the replacement main event for UFC 255. Not only that, but he still offered to give money to Dustin’s charity, the Good Fight Foundation.

“Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏”

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

It is unclear at the time of writing, how close this bout is to being official. Knowing Conor McGregor, it would not be surprising if this was some sort of public negotiation strategy with the UFC. However it would make a fair amount of sense for this to be the new main event for UFC 255. Provided they can get it done, this rematch with Dustin Poirier will surely be a massive affair.