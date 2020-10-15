Before the UFC had any say in the matchmaking process, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier agreed to fight each other for a second time. After UFC 253, Conor McGregor challenged Dustin Poirier to a charity exhibition MMA match on social media. Since then, Poirier has responded and welcomes the challenge to support his charity, The Good Fight. Originally, McGregor said that the fight should happen on December 12th in Ireland. Now, McGregor accepts to fight Poirier on the UFC’s terms on a future card on January 23rd.

McGregor Proposes Charity Match Against Dustin Poirier

McGregor took his initial proposal to social media. On the platform, he asked if Poirier would like to engage in a charity mixed martial arts event in Ireland. McGregor’s hospitality also kicked in, proposing to pay for the flight as well as donating to Poirier’s “The Good Fight” charity.

McGregor Accepts UFC Poirier Rematch Offer

Then, the UFC got involved and decided it would be best if they handled the matchmaking. While McGregor’s initial demands were that the fight had to happen in 2020, he came to an agreement with the UFC.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

“I accept, Jan 23rd is on! My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment,” wrote Conor.

Tale of the Tape

Both men will enter the octagon in peak form with their last performances inside of the cage exhibiting dominant wins. Conor only took 40 seconds to dismantle and knock out Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. On the other hand, Poirier ground out a tough, yet dominant win over Dan Hooker at UFC Vegas 4.

McGregor initially defeated Poirier via TKO in their first bout. However, both men were relatively early in their careers. With both men advancing in form, it’ll be interesting to see who prevails in the rematch.