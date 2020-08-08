Former flyweight title challenger Ray Borg has been released from the UFC after his latest withdrawal.

The promotion officialized Borg’s release from his contract on Friday, after his withdrawal from UFC Vegas 5 earlier this month. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has yet to comment on the matter.

Borg was set up to fight Nathan Maness on August 1st but has withdrawn from the fight for undisclosed reasons, making it his second straight withdrawal after his scratched bout against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC on ESPN 10.

The former UFC fighter is notorious for his troubles with weight cutting. Borg missed weight a total of four times in the UFC. He missed the 125 pounds mark in February of this year and was ordered by the UFC to move up in weight. His troubles have also been outside of the cage. Borg revealed that his newborn son was diagnosed with a rare brain condition, hydrocephalus, that required 12 separate surgeries. The MMA community showed its support to Borg and he received some financial help from multiple well-known fighters.

Borg leaves the promotion with a 7-5 record. Heis best accomplishments are wins over the likes of Jussier Formiga and Louis Smolka. He also fought Demitrious Johnson in a flyweight title bout that saw Johnson victorious by way of submission with a last-second armbar finish.