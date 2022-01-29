Bobby Lashley Believes He Is More Skilled Than Brock Lesnar In MMA

When it comes to mixed martial arts, Bobby Lashley believes he is more skilled than Brock Lesnar.

Lashley challenges Lesnar for the latter’s WWE championship at the Royal Rumble event taking place Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri.

It’s a fight that has been years in the making as it will be the first time the two behemoths collide in one-on-one action as far as professional wrestling is concerned.

A big reason the fight is so appealing is not only their collective size, but also the fact that they are professional wrestlers who ventured into the world of MMA.

Lesnar departed the WWE in 2004 before eventually signing with the UFC where he became a heavyweight champion and defended the belt twice before returning to the WWE in 2011.

Lashley, meanwhile, departed the WWE in 2008 and while he remained in professional wrestling, he also competed in MMA with notable appearances in Strikeforce and Bellator.

Lashley last competed in October 2016 and holds a 15-2 record with his last eight outings being victories. He would later return to the WWE in 2018.

Bobby Lashley: I Have A Lot More Than Brock Lesnar

So with all that said, who would be the superior MMA fighter between the pair?

As far as Lashley is concerned, it’s definitely him skill-wise — and that’s with no disrespect to Lesnar either.

“Without trying to disrespect him, I don’t know what he’s capable of doing as far as skill-wise,” Lashley said in a recent interview with MMA Fighting. “I mean, I taught boxing, I taught jiu-jitsu at my gym, and what I tried to do was I ran with Strikeforce there for a while and then I had a little hiccup where I took some smaller fights and when I did those smaller fights, what I was doing was sharpening my ax, that’s what I used to say. I was really learning my boxing, really taking sometime to get some jiu-jitsu in there, sharpening my wrestling skills. So I turned into somewhat of a student of the game. “So as far as skill for skill and knowledge for knowledge, I think that I have a lot more than he does in it.”

For now, we’ll never know how they stack up against each other in an MMA fight.

But at least, we’ll get to see these two heavyweights in action in a squared circle — even if there is a script involved.